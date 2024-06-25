Ros Canter’s ride MHS Seventeen has been added to the British Olympic eventing entries, to replace Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, who was withdrawn on 11 June having been unable to secure his final qualification for Paris 2024 due to a setback in his preparations this spring.
British Equestrian will name the previously selected 11 combinations, plus Ros and MHS Seventeen, to the FEI today (25 June) as Britain’s nominated Olympic eventing entries – only pairs on this list can eventually compete in Paris. Oliver still has Cooley Rosalent on the list following the withdrawal of Ballaghmor Class.
Ros now has three horses on the nominated British Olympic eventing entries list – her European champion Lordships Graffalo, who is expected to be named in the team, last year’s Pau Horse Trials winner Iziot DHI and MHS Seventeen. The new addition, an 11-year-old owned by Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates, was recently third in the CCI4*-L at Bramham Horse Trials and has five other top-10 placings at four-star to his name.
British Olympic eventing entries
New addition:
Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding MHS Seventeen
Owners: Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates
Breeding: Callahan x Quidam Junior I
Breeder: Mary Brennan (GBR)
Previously named:
- Ros Canter with Izilot DHI and Lordships Graffalo
- Laura Collett with London 52
- Yasmin Ingham with Rehy DJ and Banzai Du Loir
- Emily King with Valmy Biats
- Kitty King with Vendredi Biats
- Tom Jackson with Capels Hollow Drift
- Tom McEwen with JL Dublin
- Oliver Townend with Cooley Rosalent
- Bubby Upton with Cola
You may also be interested in:
Two riders bidding for a senior championship debut among British eventing Olympic entries
Olympic gold medal-winner withdrawn from Paris selection: ‘His welfare and happiness is most important’
‘I rode mules for eight hours a day when I was four’ – meet this rider who’s off to the Paris Olympics
Horse who won a five-star for Britain named for Olympics for potential medal-winning nation
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access too
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.