



Ros Canter’s ride MHS Seventeen has been added to the British Olympic eventing entries, to replace Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class, who was withdrawn on 11 June having been unable to secure his final qualification for Paris 2024 due to a setback in his preparations this spring.

British Equestrian will name the previously selected 11 combinations, plus Ros and MHS Seventeen, to the FEI today (25 June) as Britain’s nominated Olympic eventing entries – only pairs on this list can eventually compete in Paris. Oliver still has Cooley Rosalent on the list following the withdrawal of Ballaghmor Class.

Ros now has three horses on the nominated British Olympic eventing entries list – her European champion Lordships Graffalo, who is expected to be named in the team, last year’s Pau Horse Trials winner Iziot DHI and MHS Seventeen. The new addition, an 11-year-old owned by Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates, was recently third in the CCI4*-L at Bramham Horse Trials and has five other top-10 placings at four-star to his name.

British Olympic eventing entries

New addition:

Ros Canter with 11-year-old gelding MHS Seventeen

Owners: Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates

Breeding: Callahan x Quidam Junior I

Breeder: Mary Brennan (GBR)

Previously named:

