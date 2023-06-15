New eventing boss aims to help grow and sustain ‘this incredible sport’





An equestrian with an “unwavering commitment to excellence” is to take over as the chief executive of British Eventing (BE) in September.

BE, which had been looking for a new leader since Helen West announced she was to step down, in March, is “delighted” to announce that Rosie Williams OBE will take over the reins.

“With a distinguished career spanning several decades in the sports industry, Rosie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position,” a BE spokesman said.

“Her achievements and exceptional leadership skills make her the ideal candidate to lead British Eventing into the next era of growth and success.”

Ms Williams, who grew up in New South Wales, Australia had a “passion for equestrian sports” from an early age, competing in disciplines including eventing, showjumping, dressage and polocrosse. Her first national governing body role was national sports manager for Equestrian Australia, but most of her career has been in rugby. She spent 10 years as CEO of the Rugby Football Union for Women in England, during which time her “outstanding success in the development of the sport” meant she was appointed OBE for her contribution to rugby. She was tournament director of the women’s Rugby World Cup in 2010.

Ms Williams ran a consultancy business for some years, then early last year became CEO of Softball Australia, “implementing a major change management programme and transforming the organisation’s financial management, strategic direction, and operational process”.

“Rosie has established herself as a respected figure in the sports world,” the BE spokesman said. “She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of the sporting landscape.”

Ms Williams’ main focus will be overseeing the development of eventing, promoting inclusivity in the sport and aiming to “enhance the overall experience for participants and spectators alike, alongside an improved value proposition to members”.

“I am thrilled and honoured to join British Eventing as CEO,” she said. “Eventing holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to contribute to the growth and success of this incredible sport. I am committed to working closely with the talented team at British Eventing, as well as the broader eventing community to ensure that our athletes, horses and all stakeholders have the best possible experience.”

BE chair Mark Sartori added that BE is delighted by Ms Williams’ appointment, citing her successes at national governing bodies (NGBs), and at CEO level.

“Eventing, along with all equestrian sports, faces challenges and we need a highly experienced CEO as we continue our three-year restructuring plan,” he said. “It is vital that we unite all our stakeholders, and Rosie has huge experience across a number of businesses, sports and different stakeholders. Running an NGB is not an easy role and the board agreed that we needed someone who had a proven track record both as a CEO and working within an NGB and thus we are delighted that Rosie will be starting in September.

“On behalf of all at BE we ask all our stakeholders to continue to support the sport we love and help Rosie and the team over the exciting years ahead. I am personally very positive for the future as we continue to make the changes that will allow BE to not only be sustainable but thrive and become a world leader again.”

