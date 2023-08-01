British entries revealed for European Showjumping Championships

The nominated British entries for the European Showjumping Championships have been announced – and the final list will not be far behind.
British Equestrian (BEF) and the British Showjumping selectors have announced the 10 combinations on the list for the event, which runs in Milan, Italy, from 29 August to 3 September.
The British nominated entries for the European Showjumping Championships are:
Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Aralyn Blue
Owner: Ann Thompson
Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Apienne, by Ludwig AS
Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Casquo Blue
Owner: Stall Zet
Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)
Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Whizz Kid, by Carthago Z
Tim Gredley with 11-year-old gelding Medoc de Toxandria
Owner: Unex Competition Yard Ltd
Breeder: unknown
Breeding: by Der Senaat 111, out of Koriganne De Toxandria, by Kelvin de Sainte Hermelle
Samuel Hutton with 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith
Owner: Caramello Company
Breeder: SCEA Riverland (FRA)
Breeding: by London, out of Sirene de Riverland, by Quaprice
Ben Maher with 10-year-old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly
Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: J Viollett (FRA)
Breeding: by Cap Kennedy 2, out of Violetta Batilly, by L’Arc de Triomph
Ben Maher with 13-year-old stallion Faltic HB
Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider
Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED
Breeding: by Baltic VDL, out of Beloma B, by Concorde
Jessica Mendoza with 11-year-old gelding Play
Owner: rider
Breeder: E von Essen (SWE)
Breeding: by Luidam, out of Naiade Des Abers, by Diamant de Semilly
Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old stallion Di Caprio
Owner: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and COKG
Breeder: Harms Carsten (GER)
Breeding: by Diarado, out of Zanzahra, by Cassini I
Joe Whitaker with 11-year-old stallion Hulahupe JR
Owner: Jessica Crane
Breeder: J Reitsma (NED
Breeding: by Bubalu, out of Verixt, by Indoctro
Selection decisions are subject to riders’ and horses’ fitness and performance. The selected squad of four combinations and one reserve to travel to Milan, and non-travelling reserves, will be announced by 7 August. The grooms’ names have not yet been confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” a BEF spokesman said.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, Fairfax & Favor, Haygain, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek, Horseware, Lotus Romeo, Marksway Horsehage and Point Two. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
