British entries revealed for European Showjumping Championships





The nominated British entries for the European Showjumping Championships have been announced – and the final list will not be far behind.

British Equestrian (BEF) and the British Showjumping selectors have announced the 10 combinations on the list for the event, which runs in Milan, Italy, from 29 August to 3 September.

The British nominated entries for the European Showjumping Championships are:

Harry Charles with 12-year-old mare Aralyn Blue

Owner: Ann Thompson

Breeder: Franjo Udovc (SLO)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Apienne, by Ludwig AS

Harry Charles with 13-year-old gelding Casquo Blue

Owner: Stall Zet

Breeder: Gestuet Lewitz (GER)

Breeding: by Chacco-Blue, out of Whizz Kid, by Carthago Z

Tim Gredley with 11-year-old gelding Medoc de Toxandria

Owner: Unex Competition Yard Ltd

Breeder: unknown

Breeding: by Der Senaat 111, out of Koriganne De Toxandria, by Kelvin de Sainte Hermelle

Samuel Hutton with 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith

Owner: Caramello Company

Breeder: SCEA Riverland (FRA)

Breeding: by London, out of Sirene de Riverland, by Quaprice

Ben Maher with 10-year-old mare Dallas Vegas Batilly

Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: J Viollett (FRA)

Breeding: by Cap Kennedy 2, out of Violetta Batilly, by L’Arc de Triomph

Ben Maher with 13-year-old stallion Faltic HB

Owner: Charlotte Rossetter, Pamela Wright and rider

Breeder: H A Brinkman (NED

Breeding: by Baltic VDL, out of Beloma B, by Concorde

Jessica Mendoza with 11-year-old gelding Play

Owner: rider

Breeder: E von Essen (SWE)

Breeding: by Luidam, out of Naiade Des Abers, by Diamant de Semilly

Donald Whitaker with 12-year-old stallion Di Caprio

Owner: Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH and COKG

Breeder: Harms Carsten (GER)

Breeding: by Diarado, out of Zanzahra, by Cassini I

Joe Whitaker with 11-year-old stallion Hulahupe JR

Owner: Jessica Crane

Breeder: J Reitsma (NED

Breeding: by Bubalu, out of Verixt, by Indoctro

Selection decisions are subject to riders’ and horses’ fitness and performance. The selected squad of four combinations and one reserve to travel to Milan, and non-travelling reserves, will be announced by 7 August. The grooms’ names have not yet been confirmed but will be included in the final squad announcement.

“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class Programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” a BEF spokesman said.

“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Bates Saddles, Dodson & Horrell, Fairfax & Favor, Haygain, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers – Equi-Trek, Horseware, Lotus Romeo, Marksway Horsehage and Point Two. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class Programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

