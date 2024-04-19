Championship title changes hands as rider with duplicate memberships ineligible to compete





One of the titles at the PetPlan Winter Area Festival Championships has changed hands as it has emerged the original winner was ineligible to compete, and had more than one British Dressage (BD) profile.

BD has confirmed that the elementary bronze title, awarded on 11 April, has changed hands, as after the championship had finished, BD was “made aware that the rider who won this class was ineligible to compete”.

“After further investigation and subsequent checks of the member’s duplicate record, this was confirmed by our head office team, and the rider was duly eliminated in accordance with BD rules,” a BD spokesman said.

“An amended result was issued, and the correct winner of the class was contacted the following day to ensure that they receive their winner’s rosette, rug, sash, and prize money. Arrangements have also been made for a photographer to attend the individual’s yard, so this can still be included in the next issue of the British Dressage magazine. The other placed riders have also now been informed and will receive replacement rosettes and correct prize money shortly.”

The spokesman said BD has measures by which any duplicate memberships can be tracked and “ensure that records are merged, as and when it is necessary to do so”.

“However, in this instance a different surname, email, address, and mobile number were used on the new membership profile, so our system was unfortunately not able to detect this.”

The spokesman asked riders to note that BD members are required to keep their details up to date so accurate records can be maintained, and that it is members’ responsibility to ensure they are eligible for the section and level they compete at, as well as to disclose any previous competition records under a different name.

“Riders must also disclose British Eventing records and any results obtained outside Great Britain to verify that they are eligible to compete at the level,” he said. “Please refer to the eligibility tables in the British Dressage members’ handbook for full details. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.”

