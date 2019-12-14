Exemptions for horses that suffer serious reactions to flu vaccinations *H&H Plus*

An exemption scheme for horses who suffer severe reactions to equine flu vaccinations has been launched – but owners have been reminded that six-monthly jabs are the “best defence” against the disease.
British Dressage (BD), which introduced a six-monthly vaccine requirement from 1 December, has agreed members may apply for dispensation if their horses have experienced reactions such as laminitis or neurological issues.
You might also be interested in…
Equine flu
Equine influenza is a very effective virus that spreads rapidly between horses that don’t have antibodies to protect them so
Equine flu: how experts decided six-month boosters are the way forwards *H&H Plus*
Horse & Hound’s definitive guide to equine vaccinations *H&H Plus*
Find out what vaccinations your horse needs and when they should be given with Horse & Hound’s expert guide
Governing body’s plan for eight-month flu vaccinations
The proposed changes could be made standard from 1 January 2020
Equine flu: do we need an epidemic before we act?
Horse owners need to understand the importance of vaccination, an expert has warned