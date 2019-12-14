Trending:

Exemptions for horses that suffer serious reactions to flu vaccinations *H&H Plus*

An exemption scheme for horses who suffer severe reactions to equine flu vaccinations has been launched – but owners have been reminded that six-monthly jabs are the “best defence” against the disease.

British Dressage (BD), which introduced a six-monthly vaccine requirement from 1 December, has agreed members may apply for dispensation if their horses have experienced reactions such as laminitis or neurological issues.

 

