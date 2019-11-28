Equine flu: how experts decided six-month boosters are the way forwards *H&H Plus*

An expert in the spread of diseases has explained what was learnt during the 2019 equine flu outbreak
The reasons the UK veterinary industry acted as it did in this year’s equine flu (EI) outbreak and the decision-making behind six-month booster requirements have been explained by an expert.
Dr Richard Newton, director of epidemiology and disease surveillance at the Animal Health Trust (AHT), spoke about what UK vets have learnt from the 2019 outbreak at an event at the British Racing School on 19 November.
The take-home messages were that despite advice, some horse owners are not either believing in or complying with the six-month booster recommendation.
