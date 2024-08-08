Britain’s fabulous sporting summer continues with European team bronze





British pony riders added to Britain’s incredible summer of equestrian sport by winning team bronze at the eventing European Championships.

Florence Drewitt (Crossgales Into The Blu), Arabella Henderson (Our Billy Eile), Ella Howard (Midnight Mist III) and Annabel Ridgway (Akim De L’Arquerie) moved up from fifth after the cross-country to secure their podium place, behind champions France and Ireland in silver.

Arabella and Our Billy Eile finished sixth individually. She said: “I have had the most awesome time. ‘Mabel’ has felt incredible all week, making light of the beautiful cross-country course yesterday, and today she was full of running to jump a mega clear. The team all put in amazing performances, and to step up on to the podium with them was a moment I’ll never forget. It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet!

“I can’t thank the GB squad and all the crew behind the scenes enough for all their expertise and support, as this really is a dream come true! A special mention to my home coach Sarah Way who came to watch and support us. It’s been three years of hard work to this point, so to share the moment with her and my family was very special indeed.”

Ella, at her third Europeans, was “delighted” to be on the podium having twice been very close, and Florence said winning a medal was “a thing of dreams”.

British Eventing CEO Rosie Williams added: “We are extremely proud of the team. They have clearly demonstrated the depth of talent we have within the sport, from those competing in Paris through to those that are just starting out on their team journey.

“Giving youth riders the opportunity to grow and develop into senior riders of the future is something that is very important to us, and when you see them perform with medal-winning success like they have, it makes it all worthwhile.”

