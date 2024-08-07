A fabulous Olympics and other things the horse world is talking about





What a Games!

The equestrian Olympic events have come to an end but the horses’ and riders’ achievements will not be forgotten. From the eventers’ team gold to the showjumpers’, then the dressage double bronze, the British human and equine athletes did themselves and their country proud. If you missed any of it, you can look back at our coverage of all the action via our Olympic hub, as attention starts to turn towards the Paralympics in Paris in a few weeks’ time.

Heartbreak

One of the surprises on the last day of equestrian Olympic action, the individual showjumping final yesterday, was world champions Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward coming unstuck on course. The little chestnut did not quite make the turn after fence eight, heading instead towards the arena fence and a timing marker, with the result that Henrik was unseated. “I tried to the last but I couldn’t and then of course he turned left and I went right,” Henrik said.

Carl’s future

After Carl Hester and Fame helped Britain secure team dressage Bronze in Paris, some news outlets have claimed that he has officially retired from the Olympics. But this is not the case. After seven Games and four medals, and at the age of 57, Carl was asked about his future plans but did not confirm what these might be. H&H sets the record straight on what Carl actually did say after his superb performance.

