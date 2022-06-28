Brilliant yards, ‘quiet lanes’ and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Celebrating the best yards in Britain

The horse industry has been facing challenging times in recent years, so it’s great to have the chance to celebrate examples of excellence within its ranks. As such H&H was delighted to team up with SEIB for its Yard of the Year Awards 2022. H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins was part of the judging team and she said: “It was particularly wonderful to see the excellent work being done by riding schools and RDA centres to give more riders who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get involved with horses that chance, and to see all riders benefit to such a degree. For that alone it was wonderful to be invited to help judge these awards. Similarly, following such a difficult time during Covid for all equestrian centres, it has been incredible to see the phenomenal hard work and goodwill that has gone into making those centres shortlisted thrive today against the odds.”

2. Could “quiet lanes” be set up in your county?

We expect that riders around the country will be inspired by the news that more than 250 miles of “quiet lanes” have been established in Suffolk, for the benefit of riders, cyclists and walkers. The national initiative means that although drivers are still allowed to use each road, signs “clearly showing the hierarchy of right of way” alert them to the fact they are likely to see vulnerable road users. The improvements are thanks to Suffolk County Council funding, and work from country, district and parish councils, as well as an army of volunteers, who have ensured that more than 350 roads in the county have been designated as quiet lanes.

3. Want to train, but on a tight budget?

With no signs of the cost of essential bills coming down any time soon, you may be having to prioritise where to spend and where savings can be made. It can be difficult to cut costs when it comes to looking after our horses, so the first thing that’s likely to go when money is tight is investing in our own progress in the saddle. However, with a little creativity and organisation, it’s possible to keep on an upward riding trajectory while tightening your belt. Meanwhile, training clever at home will set you up to reap the rewards in the competition arena, even if show outings need to be restricted while the budget is under pressure.

