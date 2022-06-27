Celebrating excellence: shortlist of Britain’s top yards announced





The finalists in the SEIB Yard of the Year Awards 2022, in association with Horse & Hound, have been announced.

Following nominations and voting, the judges have decided on a shortlist in each of the six categories, covering livery yards, riding schools, competition venues and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centres.

The awards were set up to celebrate excellence in British yards, and support those that deserve recognition for their vital services to the industry. H&H is supporting the initiative, and the many yards that deserve recognition for the vital services they provide to the equestrian industry.

The winners will be announced at the SEIB Yard of the Year Awards lunch at Dorney Lake, Berkshire, on 6 July, to which the owners of the yards concerned have been invited.

Finalist yards – by category in alphabetical order:

Riding for the Disabled centre

Erme Valley RDA, Plymouth

Penniwells RDA Centre, Elstree, Herts

DIY Livery Yard

Mill Farm, Wedmore, Somerset

Whincover Farm Livery Stables, Rotherham

Small Riding School

Country Treks Equestrian, Kidderminster

Stonelea Riding Centre, Gloucester

Large Riding School

Mount Mascal Equestrian Centre, Bexley

Summerfield Stables, Birmingham

Full Livery Yard

Corvedale Equestrian, Bridgnorth, Shropshire

OSH Dressage, Colchester, Essex

Competition Venue

Chard Equestrian Centre, Somerset

Colraine Equestrian Centre, Truro

Netherton Equestrian Centre, Perth, Scotland

Yards were nominated by clients and the public, then judged by a panel. Each shortlisted yard was asked to submit a video of its highlights and what it offers to clients.

SEIB marketing manager Nicolina Mackenzie said: “Our judges have done a brilliant job in going through all the many wonderful yards that people have put forward and evaluating the video content they have submitted. At SEIB, we know that there are many livery yards and riding schools that provide an outstanding service and through these awards we are determined to put something back by recognising and highlighting their professionalism, skill and commitment to the equestrian industry.”

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said it was “extremely difficult” to decide on the shortlist.

“It was heartwarming to be involved in judging these awards, to see so many people holding their nominated centres in such high regard and to see the spread of excellence across the country,” she said.

“It was particularly wonderful to see the excellent work being done by riding schools and RDA centres to give more riders who might not otherwise have the opportunity to get involved with horses that chance, and to see all riders benefit to such a degree. For that alone it was wonderful to be invited to help judge these awards. Similarly, following such a difficult time during Covid for all equestrian centres, it has been incredible to see the phenomenal hard work and goodwill that has gone into making those centres shortlisted thrive today against the odds.”

The judges are Richard Ramsay (Team Ramsay Horton), Sarah Jenkins (Horse & Hound), Emma Bedford (Your Horse Live), Petra Ingram (Horseworld), Katie Oswald (SEIB) and Georgina Dewar (SEIB).

