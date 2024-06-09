One horse held at Bramham final trot-up as 32 progress to showjumping





Aimee Penny’s ride Freshman HH was held at the Defender Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up, but passed on re-inspection.

The 12-year-old gelding, owned by his rider, went clear across country with 36 time-faults yesterday, and starts the showjumping in 22nd place. He is competing in his first CCI4*-L.

All the horses who finished yesterday’s cross-country came forward for this morning’s Defender Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up.

Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up: one ground jury

The same ground jury – president Nick Burton (GBR), Angela Tucker (GBR) and Xavier Le Sauce (FRA) – preside over both the senior Defender CCI4*-L and the under-25 CCI4*-L, so they judged all the horses this morning.

The under-25 showjumping starts at 11.30am. Emma Thomas is leading this class on The Buzz Factor, but she does not have a fence in hand over the USA’s Cassie Sanger and Fernhill Zoro in second. Cassie currently has a fence in hand over third-placed Isabel White and Icarus. Six horses will jump in total in this class.

The final phase for the senior class begins at 1.30pm. Tom Jackson holds top spot in this class with Ask For Manchier, 2.5 penalties ahead of Harry Meade on Annaghmore Valoner. Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry are just 0.2 of a penalty behind Harry. Twenty-six horses are set to come forward for the final phase in this section.

The Defender CCI4*-S here at Bramham concluded with yesterday’s cross-country and resulted in a win for British Olympic long-listed combination Kitty King and Vendredi Biats, with Ireland’s Maryland 5 Star winners Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue in second.

You might also be interested in:

Brit retains Bramham four-star long lead after great save across country: ‘I thought I was coming off twice’ Brit leads Bramham under-25s after cross-country: ‘We’ve worked out the system now’ British Olympic contender wins at Bramham – and proves her new cross-country bit works Mare becomes a mother same day she wins Bramham’s BE80 championships

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.