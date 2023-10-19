Medal-winning super stallion to have one last dance for home crowd





Gold medal-winning stallion Blue Hors Zack will dance one final time before bowing out of his glittering competition career.

The now 19-year-old top breeding stallion will compete in the World Cup leg at Herning (21 to 22 October) as his swansong from the sport.

“We are getting ready for Zack’s last riding event, which will be the World Cup in Herning in five days. It’s a bit sad, but also pretty cool to go to your last big riding event at the age of 19,” said rider Nanna Skodborg Merrald.

“We thought Zack should be allowed to end his sporting career on the Danish stage in front of hopefully a lot of Danish people who want to come and applaud Zack – and me.”

Blue Hors Zack was bought at auction as a three-year-old by Esben Møller from Blue Hors. His contribution to the sport can be measured in both the competition arena and his legacy in the breeding ranks; with his famous sons include Sezuan, the late Zonik, Vincent Maranello, Blue Hors Zatchmo and Zoom.

Daniel Bachmann Andersen took the Rosseau son to grand prix, scoring wins and breaking the 80% barrier during their first international season at the top level.

The pair were part of the Danish team at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, scored two individual top-10 placings at the 2019 Europeans, and finished fourth and seventh at the respective 2018 and 2019 World Cup finals.

Nanna took on the ride in 2021, making a winning debut in Le Mans with victory in both the grand prix and grand prix special. They finished 11th individually at the Tokyo Olympics that year, also helping the team to fourth place.

In 2022, Nanna and Zack were part of the gold medal-winning Danish side on home soil at the World Championships in Herning, making the venue a fitting place for the sporting star to bow out.

This year, Nanna has ridden him twice in World Cup legs, finishing third on both occasions and finishing just shy of their personal best with a +85% score at Amsterdam in January.

