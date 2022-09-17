



Blenheim Horse Trials is in full swing, with the CCI4*-L cross-country completed today, and the showjumping for the eight- and nine-year-olds CCI4*-S. Here is a round-up of the key stories you won’t want to miss from Saturday, 17 September

With just one phase left to go, the two dressage leaders at Blenheim Horse Trials held on to the top spots after the CCI4*-L cross-country and CCI4*-S showjumping. However, there were plenty of shake-ups on the leaderboard in both classes, before the CCI4*-L contenders showjump tomorrow (Sunday, 18 September) and the eight- and nine-year-olds tackle the CCI4*-S cross-country.

A self-confessed amateur rider has retained her lead in the CCI4*-L in the Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country, while Sarah Bullimore’s decision to reroute Corouet from Burghley paid off as they lie third overnight.

Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) was on top form, piloting two horses clear inside the time, with Jalapeno holding second spot

Some of the pathfinders made the course look straightforward, but the penalties racked up by the end of the day.

Course-designer David Evans had added different questions from the 2021 track.

And in the showjumping phase of the CCI4*-S for young horses… the Burghley winner Piggy March is eyeing up a second big title this month – riding an eight-year-old stallion.

And a beautiful buckskin gelding caught the eye for matching the honeyed stone of Blenheim Palace.

