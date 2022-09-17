‘She had to stretch for the first time’: early Blenheim course reactions reveal a ‘beefed-up’ track





The early riders over David Evans’ CCI4*-L cross-country track at Blenheim Horse Trials are making it look relatively straightforward. Of the first 10 to tackle the 6,055m course, just one –Wills Oakden (Arklow Puissance) – made the optimum time of 10 minutes 37 seconds. However, he was well down the order after dressage on 36.9 so still has more climbing to do for a top placing.

Georgie Goss (née Spence) put in a good round with her recent Cornbury winner Feloupe for just 5.2 time-faults to consolidate a competitive dressage score of 31 (14th after the first phase).

“The course rode bigger than I thought,” said Georgie. “My horse isn’t the biggest but some of the tables surprised me that she had to stretch – she’s never had to stretch before. So I’d say it’s not too technical, but it’s a big course.”

Georgie also noted the effect of the length of the track – this was only the mare’s second attempt at four-star long.

“She’s short of match practice so although I was on time initially, she dried up a little bit after the river crossing,” said Georgie. “She was super and straight, but she needs a couple more four-star longs for her stamina. She’s definitely a five-star horse.”

Tom Rowland also enjoyed an encouraging early round. His ride, KND Steel Pulse, had a tired run-out last year, but finished clear this time with just 6.8 time-faults.

“Last year he was taken back by the crowds, then went very numb at the end, where I had a run-out,” said Tom. “This time he was great. I had one dodgy moment at fence six [an oxer near the tradestands], where he was looking at the crowds.”

Tom was appreciative of the changes David Evans had made since last year.

“The first part of the course had some clever tweaks that made it more difficult,” explained Tom, who put his time-faults down to losing a shoe. “The second part was really beefy from the rails on the mound [Equilatte rails, fence 12abc] to the water, to the next water, to the corners and the coffin. There were a couple of let-up fences, but it felt like six combinations in a row. Last year people said the course was easy, but I think this is trying to emulate the intensity of a five-star.”

The length of the track also took its toll on KND Steel Pulse.

“He got to seven minutes, at the top of the hill, and said, ‘when am I finishing?’, but he dug deep for me,” said Tom.

Blenheim Horse Trials cross-country: ‘I managed to scrabble back on’

Alex Bragg was full of appreciation for the new-look track despite incurring 60 penalties at fence 18, the AW Jenkinson Lumber Yard – a five-part combination with skinnies and corners. He was riding the first of his two contenders in this class, the Nuttalls’ Ardeo Premier.

“He was going grand, and it’s a big event for him with a lot to take in,” said Alex. “I wanted a big shot in to keep the momentum through the complex. Maybe he was a bit fatigued at the top of the hill, so he left a right leg, twisted and I nearly came off. Fortunately I managed to scrabble back on but we were in a bit of disarray, so I cantered around to check he was OK. He finished well – we won’t be competitive but he will have learnt a lot.”

The course seems designed to reward an attacking approach.

“Some of the distances walk on a forward four, but ride on five, perhaps because these horses aren’t as experienced as a five-star horse or because of the terrain,” added Alex. “David has stepped it up from last year, which I think he needed to. You want these courses to be challenging enough that you know you have a horse capable of five-star. Good job, David!”

You may also enjoy reading…

Old favourites and a new water complex: take a peek at the Blenheim Horse Trials CCI4*-L cross-country course ‘We do this to go cross-country – or we should change jobs’: riders share early thoughts on new water complex ahead of Blenheim cross-country ‘He grows in there’: Pippa Funnell and Gemma Stevens dazzle the Blenheim judges to spearhead British hopes Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.