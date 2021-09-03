Bicton Horse Trials cross-country times released: find out what time your favourite starts





The Chedington Bicton Horse Trials cross-country times have been released for tomorrow’s five-star action.

Pippa Funnell, who leads the field after dressage, will leave the start box at 3.34pm on Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On.

Piggy March, second after the first phase on Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira, starts at 2.40pm.

Will Rawlin, a five-star first-timer who impressed today to sit third overnight, will kick off his cross-country campaign at 2.52pm on VIP Vinnie, who is owned by his parents Andrew and Miranda.

The cross-country action tomorrow starts at 12.30pm. David Doel is the pathfinder riding Gillian Jonas’s Galileo Nieuwmoed and also rides Christine Lees’ Ferro Point near the end of the day at 3.22pm.

Pippa Funnell has two horses in the top 10 and will start on Marek Sebestak’s Majas Hope – currently eighth – at 12.52pm. Majas Hope has returned to his original place in the drawn order, having had a delayed start time in the dressage due to needing the attention of the farrier.

Oliver Townend is the final rider listed on the Bicton Horse Trials cross-country times, starting at 3.40pm on the Hazeldines and the Mitchell Fox Group’s Tregilder (14th after dressage). He also has Tom Joule’s MHS King Joules (currently 10th) at 12.40pm, the second horse to go in the competition.

New Zealand’s Tim Price is the only non-British rider in the top 10 after dressage. He starts his cross-country round at 1.28pm on Ringwood Sky Boy, who belongs to Varenna Allen, Robert Taylor and his rider. The pair scored 26.7 for fifth in the dressage phase.

Full cross-country times [PDF download]

You might also be interested in:

‘I’ve never seen that before’: riders react to the Bicton five-star cross-country track Britain’s first five-star for two years: Bicton cross-country course photos in full How to watch Bicton CCI5* Horse Trials: your essential guide Pippa Funnell leads Bicton five-star dressage: ‘I held my nerve so he did his best work in the arena’ *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.