‘Persistent and torrential rain’ means international event abandoned





Persistent and “sometimes torrential” rain has led to the cancellation of this week’s Belsay International Horse Trials.

The event, which was due to run from Wednesday to Sunday, 29 May to 2 June, has been called off early to save people starting their journeys.

Organiser Laura de Wesselow said: “After an unusually wet winter and spring, intermittently persistent (and sometimes torrential) rain over the last week has left the ground saturated with standing water across the site.

“Entrance gateways are already turning to mud and while we have looked at additional hard core and even temporary tracking, it would be very difficult to get lorries and emergency vehicles on site safely. Furthermore, with standing water on the cross-country course and all around the show jumping arena, the event would be seriously compromised for competitors and spectators alike.”

The event was to have hosted national classes from BE90 to intermediate level, as well as international sections up to CCI3*-S including the national junior championships.

“With competitors, trade stands and officials due to start arriving on Tuesday, we have had to take this decision today to avoid people starting long journeys, only for the event to be cancelled later in the week,” Ms de Wesselow said. “We certainly do not take this decision lightly, after 10 years of building the horse trials, with the help and support of all our sponsors, officials, contractors, volunteers and competitors.

“We are insured and will be processing refunds. Please bear with us while we deal with the insurance company.”

