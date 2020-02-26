Trending:

‘What could go wrong?’: TV presenter set dressage challenge by Charlotte Dujardin

A television presenter who has never sat on a horse before has been challenged to take up dressage by Charlotte Dujardin to mark this year’s Olympics.

Dan Walker and his five BBC Breakfast co-hosts will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Presenter Challenge which involves each of them being paired with a British athlete to learn a new sport.

On Tuesday morning’s (24 February) programme Dan and his colleagues found out via video which athlete they would be paired with, with Dan receiving a message from dressage superstar Charlotte who introduced her triple gold medal-winning partner Valegro.

“We challenge you to take up dressage,” said Charlotte.

As the challenge was revealed, a nervous Dan could be heard telling his colleagues he has never sat on a horse.

The full details of Dan’s training are still to be released but a BBC spokesman told H&H Dan will be taking a closer look at the sport and exploring what it entails, and will “learn the basics” before he goes to meet Charlotte.

A spokesman for British Dressage said “this is going to be worth following” adding that there was no one better to mentor Dan – who tweeted “What could possibly go wrong?”.

A spokesman for the British Equestrian Federation said the organisation will keep fans updated with how Dan gets on in the saddle in the run-up to Tokyo.

The other combinations taking part in the challenge are:

  • Naga Munchetty and taekwando Olympian Jade Jones
  • Charlie Stayt and swimmer James Guy
  • Louise Minchin and sport climber Shauna Coxsey
  • Nikki Fox and boccia Paralympian Jamie McCowan
  • Sally Nugent and world champion athletics star Katarina Johnson-Thompson
  • Mike Bushell and Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock

