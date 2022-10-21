



1. Badminton’s date change

Last week it was announced that The King and Queen Consort’s coronation was due to run on the same day as Badminton’s cross-country, Saturday, 6 May. At the time, Badminton director Jane Tuckwell said the event was working on its planning to “fit around the coronation” and yesterday the team confirmed a date shake-up. The dressage phase will now take place on Friday and Saturday (5 and 6 May), cross-country on Sunday (7 May) and the showjumping on Monday (8 May). A Badminton spokesman confirmed the dressage will start earlier on Saturday so everyone can be part of the “historic day”, and the coronation will be shown on big screens.

2. Atypical myopathy

A heartbroken owner has spoken out about atypical myopathy after her 19-year-old gelding died on 16 October. Kate had owned Bertie for 14 years and credits him with “saving her life” when she had anorexia. Atypical myopathy, also known as sycamore poisoning, is most common in autumn and spring, and is an often fatal illness. The condition weakens the muscles of the horse’s body, including the heart, and can present with sudden stiffness, muscle tremors, collapse and colic-like signs, accompanied by a low temperature. It has a fatality rate of 70%, and should always be considered a veterinary emergency if suspected. Kate hopes to raise more awareness about the condition. “He saved me from anorexia, now I need to try to save others,” she said.

3. The Horse & Hound Awards 2022



Yesterday the shortlists were announced and voting opened for the annual Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF. We need you to decide who our worthy winners should be, with categories including vet of the year, professional rider of the year, and inspiration of the year. Voting is open until 27 October, following which the votes will be counted and the winners will be crowned at a star-studded ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse on 30 November.

