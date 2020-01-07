Tickets now on sale for 2020 Badminton Horse Trials

Priority tickets for the 2020 Badminton Horse Trials are now on sale – and the box office opens for general public admission next Monday (13 January).

Those who have attended in previous years can buy tickets now for the event, which runs from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 May.

Early bird discount personal admission tickets range from £10 for the Science Supplements Cup and the first horse inspection on Wednesday to £32 on cross-country day (Saturday). Vehicle passes are £10 with discounted prices for season (whole event) passes. Children aged 12 and under go free.

From 31 March all ticket prices will increase by £2, until two days before each event day, after which they will increase by another £2.

The price of admission includes the use of unreserved arena seating on the dressage days (Thursday and Friday) and on cross-country day (Saturday). For the final showjumping phase on Sunday, spectators will have to buy grandstand tickets on top of admission, and these are likely to sell out in advance.

Prices for reserved grandstand seats, situated in the West Stand, for the dressage days range between £7 and £14, while showjumping seat prices range from £10 to £13 for uncovered seats and from £15 to £43 for covered seats.

Badminton Horse Trials is unlikely to find a replacement for Mitsubishi Motors as the event's title sponsor in 2020, but Badminton reveals 'makeover' in new era for event

Membership and hospitality packages are also available, with prices starting at £5 for one day’s membership to £46 for a season pass (five-day), and camping prices start at £275. Advanced booking for the campsite, disabled car passes and the Portcullis Club, which hosts hospitality packages, close on 28 April.

The Badminton Retreat, which launched last year offering glamping facilities, will return for 2020 and is based at Huntsmans Close.

For more information and to buy Badminton Horse Trials tickets, contact the Badminton box office on 01454 218375 or email boxoffice@badminton-horse.co.uk, or visit the Badminton website.

