Badminton likely to run without title sponsor in 2020 — but signs up two ‘significant’ partners

Badminton Horse Trials is likely to run without a title sponsor next year (6-10 May 2020) , but has signed up two new official event partners in Mars Equestrian and Science Supplements.

In October 2018, Mitsubishi Motors announced it was withdrawing from being title sponsor of Badminton after the 2019 event, after a record 28 years of support. Speculation has been rife about who might replace the company, but today’s (21 November) statement from Badminton says “it is now unlikely that Badminton 2020 will have a title sponsor in place”, but that these partnership announcements are “significant”.

Event director Jane Tuckwell said: “From the outset we have been exploring different sponsorship models and it is fantastic now to have both Science Supplements and Mars Equestrian on board as official partners.”

Host the Duke of Beaufort added: “We are delighted to welcome both Science Supplements and Mars Equestrian to the Badminton family as official event partners. We are extremely grateful for their support and look forward to a long and happy association with both partners.”

Mars Equestrian sponsorship by Mars, Incorporated is the link between brands such as Spillers, Pedigree, Royal Canin, Mars Bar, and the equestrian community. Mars is particularly well known as a sponsor of equestrian events in the USA and is the presenting sponsor at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, the US’s spring five-star.

“Through this partnership, we hope to honour the equestrian legacy of MARS and engage spectators with our iconic brands as we work to achieve our vision of a better world for horses, pets, and their owners,” said William Clements of Mars, Incorporated. “Mars, Incorporated is a family-owned business that has been creating products and services that people, and their four-legged family members, love for over 100 years. Horses are deeply rooted in Mars’ history dating back to the 1930’s.”

Science Supplements, which will also become the official supplements of Badminton Horse Trials, currently sponsor the BE90 and BE100 series with the final held at Badminton on the event’s Tuesday and Wednesday. The company has over 10 awards and nominations for their products and services.

David Mitson of Science Supplements said, “We are delighted to become partners of one of the world’s finest horse trials and continue our support of equestrian sport across all levels. The Science Supplements Cup is already a showcase event for grassroots competitors and we are thrilled to be able to extend our relationship with Badminton as official partners.”

