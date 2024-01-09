New record prize money for Badminton’s 75th anniversary





The Mars Badminton Horse Trials prize money has gone up by nearly £45,000 for its 75th anniversary year.

The total prize pot for the 2024 Gloucestershire five-star is £425,000 – an increase of 12% (£44,700) on the 2023 purse. The winner will take home £117,600, £12,600 more than first prize last year.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone – riders, owners, officials, spectators, sponsors, tradestand holders and contractors – to Badminton’s big birthday,” said event director Jane Tuckwell.

“We are delighted to be able to increase the prize money across the board, as befits such a prestigious occasion.

“We have some exciting plans to make this a really memorable occasion and are particularly delighted that it coincides with Mars’s first event as title sponsor.”

Mars has been a presenting sponsor of Badminton since 2020 and will step up to title sponsor for 2024. This makes the firm the third ever title sponsor in Badminton’s history.

A statement from the event added that there will be an “extra edge” to the competition in 2024, given that it is an Olympic year. As in previous Olympic years, Badminton is supporting British Equestrian funding.

“Badminton is the competition all riders aim for and competing there has undoubtedly played a big part in my career,” said Ros Canter, who won the 2023 event aboard Lordships Graffalo before the pair went on to become European champions.

“I think we are all really excited to be part of its history this year.”

Priority booking for Badminton Horse Trials tickets is available, and general release from tomorrow (10 January).

