



At the close of the first day of Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), Oliver Townend – the third rider into the arena this morning – still leads the way with Swallow Springs.

Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) sits second with Jalapeno, who is by 2015 Badminton winner Chilli Morning.

New Zealand rider Tim Price is in third with Vitali as Tim bids to add a Badminton victory to his illustrious list of achievements.

Tim’s fellow Kiwi, Caroline Powell, has a star in her midst with the 10-year-old mare Greenacres Special Cavalier, who sits in fourth after the first day of dressage

2022 Burghley runners-up Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift currently hold fifth.

Top riders also talked about their first impressions of the cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter.

There were also some great stories from riders competing in the Badminton Horse Trials dressage today.

You might also be interested in:

Keep up to date with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in Horse & Hound magazine (on sale 11 May).