At the close of the first day of Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), Oliver Townend – the third rider into the arena this morning – still leads the way with Swallow Springs.
Gemma Stevens (née Tattersall) sits second with Jalapeno, who is by 2015 Badminton winner Chilli Morning.
New Zealand rider Tim Price is in third with Vitali as Tim bids to add a Badminton victory to his illustrious list of achievements.
Tim’s fellow Kiwi, Caroline Powell, has a star in her midst with the 10-year-old mare Greenacres Special Cavalier, who sits in fourth after the first day of dressage
2022 Burghley runners-up Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift currently hold fifth.
Top riders also talked about their first impressions of the cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter.
