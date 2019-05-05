Two Badminton top-20 contenders withdrawn; one horse held at trot-up

Two horses that were in the top-20 after the cross-country at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials were withdrawn before the final horse inspection this morning (5 May).

Laura Collett was the first of those, who had been in 18th place with Mr Bass, after a clear jumping round across country, incurring 17.2 time-faults along the way. In a statement released on Facebook this morning, Laura said: “I can’t quite believe I’m having to write this. Mr Bass was totally awesome jumping clear round the toughest track he’s ever seen but sadly he has sustained an injury. My special boy will be given all the love and care in the world to nurse him better. He’s my horse of a lifetime and my best friend. We will be back fighting.”

The second horse to be withdrawn was Mr Chunky, the ride of Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy. They had been sitting in 19th place over night, picking up 3.2 time-faults and 11 penalties for triggering a frangible device jumping out of Huntsmans Close.

Fellow Irishman Jim Newsam was another rider to withdraw before the final trot-up. His horse, Magennis, jumped clear across country yesterday, picking up 23.3 time-faults and sat in 43rd place overnight.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

How you can watch Badminton Horse Trials on TV Follow all the action from Badminton Horse Trials even if you can’t make the trip to Gloucestershire Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

All horses that were presented at the final horse inspection were accepted by the ground jury to continue onto the showjumping, but Rubis De Prere (pictured top) was sent to the holding box before being passed fit to compete. The 14-year-old mount of Italian rider, Pietro Sandei, jumped a steady clear across country yesterday and goes into the final phase in 42nd place.

The morning session of showjumping starts at 11am, with the final top 20 jumping this afternoon, starting at 2pm.

Pick up this week’s magazine (dated 2 May) for the full H&H Badminton form guide, pick up next week’s issue (dated 9 May) for the full report and check back to the H&H website for more news from the final day of competition.