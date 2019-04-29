If you can’t make it to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (1-5 May, 2019), there is good news because all phases will be available to watch thanks to Badminton’s livestream and on TV.

Meanwhile, our on-site reporters will be updating our Badminton microsite throughout each day to keep you the up to date with the stories behind the action. Find out below how you can follow the action from the comfort of your sofa.

Badminton Horse Trials TV coverage 2019

Watching in the UK

Wednesday 1 May – 4.30pm-6pm – live footage of the first horse inspection followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations (approximately 6pm) available on Badminton’s livestream.

Thursday 2 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream.

Friday 3 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream.

Saturday 4 May: 11.30am-5pm live cross-country on BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website. The Badminton livestream will not be available to UK viewers on cross-country day

Sunday 5 May: the final horse inspection on Sunday morning from 8.30am and the morning showjumping session from 11.30am will be available on Badminton’s livestream.

Sunday 5 May: the afternoon session of the showjumping phase from 2pm, plus presentations at the end of the competition will be available via the BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website – not via the Badminton livestream

Sunday 5 May: UK viewers can watch cross-country highlights between 12.30 and 2pm followed by showjumping highlights at 5.30pm on BBC2

Watching outside the UK only (all times BST)



Wednesday 1 May – 4.30pm-6pm – live footage of the first horse inspection followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations (6pm) available on Badminton’s livestream.

Thursday 2 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream. French and Belgian viewers can tune into Equideo for coverage with French commentary. Viewers in Germany and Austria can watch coverage on Horse & Country with German commentary.

Friday 3 May – 9am-5pm – Live footage of every test during the day’s dressage action, plus the lunchtime dressage demo available on Badminton’s livestream. French and Belgian viewers can tune into Equideo for coverage with French commentary. Viewers in Germany and Austria can watch coverage on Horse & Country with German commentary..

Saturday 4 May – 11.30am-5pm – Live coverage of all cross-country rounds can be watched in Germany and Austria on H&C with German commentary. French and Belgian viewers can tune into Equideo for coverage with French commentary, while the rest of the world (excluding the UK audience: see details above) can watch via Badminton’s livestream

Sunday 5 May – Viewers based outside UK can watch all showjumping rounds, the final horse inspection and prize giving via the Badminton livestream (see above for UK viewers). French and Belgian viewers can tune into Equideo for coverage with French commentary. Viewers in Germany and Austria can watch coverage on H&C with German commentary.

Join us online

Visit horseandhound.co.uk/tag/badminton-horse-trials for all the latest news from our team of reporters working on site at the event. The website will be kept up to date with course pictures, twice daily reports and video interviews from top riders, plus blogs from our Badminton first-timers throughout the event.

