Badminton dreams and other things the horse world is talking about





The big one

All eyes are on Badminton, where action at the horse trials presented by Mars Equestrian got under way this morning. Oliver Townend took an early lead on “the quickest event horse I’ve ever ridden”, Gemma Stevens had a magical ride and Tom Jackson got his Badminton campaign off to a superb start. But the dream was over for one first-timer, as her horse did not feel 100%.

Not abuse

Olympic showjumping champion Nick Skelton speaks out on prioritising horse welfare, in his H&H column this week, and why we need to be proactive in educating the world outside horse sport. “It feels as if everything we do and love in the equestrian world is under attack right now, from the do-gooders trying to water down our Olympic disciplines to the protestors at the Grand National,” he says. “So now is the time to engage with and educate the outside world and be proactive about selling the sports we love.”

Porridge at prix st georges

Meet Porridge, the cob who was rescued as a yearling and is now competing at prix st georges (PSG), with big dreams. Sam Gorman and the 10-year-old gelding scored over 60% in their PSG debut at Sheepgate on 28 April. Sam told H&H she likes to share Porridge’s achievements to “inspire people to make the most of what they have, despite the breed or type of horse”.

