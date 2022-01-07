Badminton 2022, the menace of fireworks and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Fireworks

An elderly gelding was put down on New Year’s Day, having developed colic after guests staying at a neighbouring property let off fireworks at midnight. The pony’s owner described her gelding dying in “terror and agony” and said although the guests knew her pony was put down, she did not receive an apology.

2. Badminton livestream

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials is changing this year as the five-star event reveals a new hybrid of paid-for and free BBC coverage. Excitement is building as the event returns on 4-8 May, three years since it was last held in 2019. Fans will be able to watch the full competition on the new streaming service Badminton TV with packages launching today from £14.99.

“We know how much our loyal followers all over the world enjoy following every single aspect of the competition, whether spectating on event or at home, so we hope Badminton TV will be a great addition to everyone’s enjoyment,” said event director Jane Tuckwell.

3. Competition planning

The festivities are over, and as we muddle our way through the remainder of winter, a bright light for many is planning the competition season ahead. The British Eventing fixture list was released on 23 December and many riders have been eagerly reaching for the 2022 diary. As we concentrate on our new year’s resolutions of getting ourselves fit, thoughts are also on equine fitness – especially for those horses that have enjoyed a winter holiday.

