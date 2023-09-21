Last chance to submit H&H Awards nominations, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. H&H Awards nominations close at 5pm today

Nominations for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, in partnership with NAF, are only open for a few more hours. Don’t miss your chance to submit the big names who you think made this year particularly special as well as the unsung heroes who deserve to be recognised – the deadline is 5pm today (Thursday 21 September). Who do you think should make the shortlist for Whickr Showjumping Horse of the Year or Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year? Who has been a real inspiration to others during 2023 and so should be considered for the Horse & Hound Podcast Inspiration of the Year title? Let us know…

2. Andrew Nicholson analyses Burghley

Andrew Nicholson, the five-time Burghley winner and cross-country coach to the Swiss eventing team, analyses Burghley’s five-star course and shares which riders impressed him in his exclusive H&H column. “When I walked the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course early on the Friday morning of the event, I thought it had a smoother feel to it than in 2022. It posed difficult questions, but riders could get into the swing of it a little earlier, which is a sign of designer Derek di Grazia knowing the place better second time around,” says Andrew.

3. Cross-country research

What increases your chances of jumping clear across country? Researchers behind three major eventing safety studies have looked at factors associated with safe completion of FEI cross-country courses, by analysing 107,000+ starts between 2008 to 2018. The study, published in the peer-reviewed Equine Veterinary Journal, focused on what contributes to increased or reduced odds of jumping clear across country.

