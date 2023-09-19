



Built in 1856, Plumbland House is a Grade II-listed Victorian detached family home complete with equestrian facilities, lovely gardens and spectacular views from every corner.

The property is in the village of Plumbland, eight miles from the market town of Cockermouth in Cumbria.

Cockermouth has multiple supermarkets, grocery shops, butchers, antique, and coffee shops. It is also home to the National Trust’s Wordsworth House. It sits on the edge of the Lake District National Park and is just eight miles from Bassenthwaite Lake.

Local equestrian centres include Newton Rigg College, Greenlands Equestrian Centre and Nord Vue Farm.

Need an equine vet? Get in touch with Millcroft Veterinary Group, or Frame Swift and Partners.

Hunting in the area is with the North Cumberland.

Your local showing society will be either BSPS Area 1B or 1A, and you can attend the Cockermouth Show next summer.

Racing can be viewed at Carlisle Racecourse, while cross-country can be enjoyed at High Dyke Farm, or you can head out on the Rawfoot Farm Ride once the season comes around.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this northern nest comes with a price tag of £750,000.

The property sits in 4.5 acres of gardens and land with views of the surrounding countryside. Included in the acreage is a two-acre paddock with stone barn and hayloft.

The land is registered as a smallholding as the current owners keep sheep.

There is a stable building, with four boxes and a kitchen range, dating back to the 1800s. There is also a tack room, display cabinets and saddle racks, and the adjoining carriage house has wooden stairs leading to a floored hayloft.

Other outbuildings include the original wash house, which is currently by the owners as a workshop. A more modern stable and a dog-pound adjoin the field, and there is also a stone-built toilet, coal house and a log store.

Plumbland House is a Grade II-listed four-bedroom Victorian detached family home, full of period features such as plasterwork, deep skirtings, doors and fireplaces.

The spacious dining kitchen has a wooden floor and wall mounted units, beech work tops, an electric Aga and views to the garden and wood. To the rear of the kitchen is the utility/boot room with ample storage space.

As well as a walled garden, there are areas of wild planting and extensive woodland, partly dating from Victorian times, plus a half-acre wood, planted in the past five years with a plethora of native broadleaf trees and fruit trees.

