Appeal after horse dies in fire, plus more things the equestrian world is talking about





Appeal after horse dies in fire

Police in Ireland are appealing for information after a horse died in a fire at Horan Stud Farm in Claregalway. A Gardaí spokesperson told H&H that officers in Co Galway are “investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a farm building at Cahergowan, Claregalway, at around 10.20pm on 31 December 2024”. Stud owner Owen Horan told H&H this is the third arson attack in 14 months. The Gardaí spokesperson said: “Anyone, including road users and pedestrians, who was in the Cahergowan area between 9pm and 11pm on 31 December and who observed any unusual activity or may have camera footage (including dashcam), is asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388030, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Solidarity with farmers

Fakenham racecourse is inviting tractors – and farmers – to a day at the races (19 January) to show support to the rural community, in light of forthcoming changes to inheritance tax. Fakenham chief executive David Hunter said: “This is not a protest. This is an exciting and fun day of high-quality horse racing that will have two races shown live on ITV. I would like the entire centre of the racecourse to be filled with line upon line of tractors to illustrate the sense of frustration the rural community and businesses have about this devastating farm inheritance tax that Keir Starmer’s Government is determined to implement.”

Tributes paid to ‘perfect Connemara’

Victoria Taylor has paid tribute to the “perfect Connemara” Glencarrig Bobby, who she owned with Jane Sonnex, following the stallion’s death aged 29. The pony was a multiple finalist at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Olympia and the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS). “He’s the one who started my love of native ponies – that’s what we have now,” Victoria said. “I was 11 or 12 and he was taking me in the open classes. He went to HOYS and RIHS multiple times and Olympia. The last time in London he was really cheeky; as he got older, he got cheekier and started putting extra party pieces in his show, which isn’t cool! He was full of character; a really special pony and so kind.”

