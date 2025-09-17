An Olympic rider’s recovery from brain injury, the Europeans’ final countdown and other things the horse world is talking about





Fighting on

Top US event rider Liz Halliday is back in the saddle and making progress in her recovery from a serious brain injury. Liz, who was injured in a cross-country fall last August, shared an update today (17 September). She said she is working daily on therapy, and has made “significant progress”, but “ it is clear that there is still a long way to go on my road to recovery”. Liz has limited use of her right arm and leg at the moment, as the injury affected the left side of her brain, but she said she can walk for longer distances, and is “getting stronger all the time”. “I don’t know exactly what the future will look like for me, but I can promise you one thing: I will never stop working my ass off,” she said. “Every day is a constant effort to walk, talk, read, write, and do all of the things we take for granted every day, but I will never give up.”

Find out more about Liz’s riding

Europeans: the final countdown

It’s blustery at Blenheim, where all 55 horses due to compete in the Agria Blenheim European Championships passed the first horse inspection. H&H has a full team of reporters on site to bring you all the news as it happens; check out who’s riding for the British team, and who as individuals, read the trot-up report, or find out who eventing editor Pippa Roome thinks will win the team and individual medals. Dressage action starts tomorrow; find out how to watch it, and keep up with all the latest via our dedicated championships hub.

Find out more

Farewell to a trailblazing young officer

The Household Cavalry has paid tribute to Captain Elizabeth (Lizzie) Godwin, a “truly kind, selfless and committed friend to all” following her death, aged 28, in a road collision. The first female officer to commission into the Life Guards, she was a “talented, resourceful, and compassionate troop leader”, said Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage. “History may record Lizzie as the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, but I know she would want to be recalled simply as a tough and talented young officer doing her utmost to serve king and country and to lead and inspire soldiers,” he said.

Read the full tribute

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now