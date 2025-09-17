‘I’ll never stop fighting’: Olympic event rider back in the saddle a year after serious brain injury





Liz Halliday has promised she will “never stop fighting”, nor “working my ass off” as she continues to recover from a serious head injury – and has been back in the saddle.

The US Olympic event rider has shared an update on her progress, a year after her cross-country fall at the USEA American Eventing Championships (29 August 2024). She underwent surgery at the time to relieve pressure from the swelling on her brain.

She spent six months at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, during which time her horses moved temporarily to other riders including Boyd Martin, then moved to Dallas to the Centre for Neuro Skills in Dallas. In her most recent update, in April, she said she was living in her own apartment, and “every day my life feels a bit more back to normal”.

Today (17 September), she told her supporters she is still working on her therapy every day at the Dallas centre.

“Thanks to the dedicated therapists here, I have made significant progress, but it is clear that there is still a long way to go on my road to recovery,” she said. “This is a slow process!”

Liz explained that she injured the left side of her brain, affecting the right side of her body.

“My right leg and right arm have very limited function at this stage, especially my arm,” she said. “Important benchmarks: I can now walk on my own for longer and longer distances with a cane, and my balance is much improved. I am healthy and getting stronger all the time.

“I’ve now learned to write with my left hand, but my speech and writing are connected, and both are still a work in progress and something I struggle with daily.”

Liz said a “major bright spot” in her recovery has been getting back in the saddle, at a “wonderful local facility”.

“I am able to school walk and trot, and riding every week has definitely lifted my spirits,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what the future will look like for me, but I can promise you one thing: I will never stop working my ass off.

“Every day is a constant effort to walk, talk, read, write, and do all of the things we take for granted every day, but I will never give up.

“Thank you to my mom, Mark, family, and friends for their constant support. Thank you to Boyd Martin for the fantastic job he is doing with my horses. Thank you to Tamy Pollard, who keeps my dogs at her farm nearby and brings them over for regular visits. And thank you all for your continued positive thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I’m still here, and I’ll never stop fighting. Up, up, up!”

