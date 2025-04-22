



Olympian Liz Halliday has written an update on her progress as she continues her recovery from a cross-country fall – sharing news of a move to her own apartment with her beloved dogs nearby.

Liz sustained a serious head injury in the fall at the USEA American Eventing Championships at Kentucky in August 2024.

Family and friends have shared news of Liz’s condition following the accident, as the equestrian community rallied to support the US rider through messages and good wishes. This latest update (19 April) is the first to come directly from Liz.

“My voice is getting stronger all the time, and until I can talk to you all in a video, I’m writing to you with help from my family and friends,” she said.

“In a normal week, I would be busy making final preparations with my horses to compete in the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. But as you know, my new normal is now focused on my recovery from a traumatic brain injury [TBI].

“No two recoveries from a TBI look the same, and I feel grateful for the progress I’ve made so far and know I will continue to make.

“After spending six months at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, I have now moved to Dallas to continue my therapy at the Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS). Every day is filled with speech, occupational, and physical therapy with a focus to getting me back to doing what I love.”

Liz added that she is “so grateful” for all the messages of love and support she continues to receive.

“Above all, I am grateful to my family and friends for their continued support, and that my dogs, Archie and Ella, were able to move to Dallas with me and are staying with friends nearby,” she said.

“I am living in my own apartment now at CNS with the support of a dedicated care team, and every day my life feels a bit more back to normal.

“To my fellow competitors who are gearing up to compete at Kentucky, I wish you all the best for a safe and successful competition. My heart will be with you all this week! Hug your horses and your people tight, and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now