Tributes paid to trailblazing young Household Cavalry officer as police appeal for information





Captain Elizabeth (Lizzie) Godwin, the first female officer to commission into the Life Guards has been remembered as a “truly kind, selfless and committed friend to all” following her death in a road collision aged 28.

Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage paid tribute to the “trailblazing young officer”.

Captain Godwin was born in 1997 and attended Elm Grove School in Topsham, followed by Exeter School. She completed her A-levels at Trent College, where she secured an Army scholarship and a place at Sandhurst, and studied nursing at King’s College London.

She won the prestigious Sword of Honour at Sandhurst as the best of her intake, and was commissioned into the Life Guards in 2020.

“Lizzie was a very driven and determined officer who achieved a huge amount in her five years with the Household Cavalry,” said Lt Col Armitage.

“First and foremost, she was a talented, resourceful, and compassionate troop leader serving initially with the Household Cavalry (Armoured Cavalry) Regiment in Bulford and then with the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in London. She was currently serving at the Army Training Regiment in Pirbright inspiring the next generation of soldiers as they conducted their initial Army training.

“It was during her time at the mounted regiment that she made her biggest impact on the Army and which she described as the greatest privilege of her life: participating in The Queen’s funeral, leading her troop in meticulous preparation for the coronation and commanding a division of the Life Guards on the day itself.

“Beyond this, she led a medal-winning team in the British Army’s Cambrian patrol competition (one of the toughest military patrol competitions in the world), deployed with equine ceremonial training teams to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and brilliantly planned and commanded the Household Cavalry’s musical ride deployment and performance at the World Equestrian Festival in Aachen in 2023 in front of a 40,000-strong audience.”

He added that Captain Godwin “was equally determined on the sports field” as a talented hockey player, The Cresta Run toboggan rider and regular member of the Household Cavalry polo team, for which she received her Army polo colours. She was also a trustee of The Life Guards Association Trust.

“History may record Lizzie as the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, but I know she would want to be recalled simply as a tough and talented young officer doing her utmost to serve king and country and to lead and inspire soldiers,” said Lt Col Armitage.

“Her sudden and untimely death leaves a huge void for all of us in the Household Cavalry family and she will be remembered by us all as a lively, fun and dynamic officer with a very bright future ahead of her. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police appeal

Surrey Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision in Lightwater on Friday, 5 September.

Police were called to the A322 Lightwater Bypass between the M3 junction and the Read Road roundabout at around 8pm following a collision involving a silver Nissan and a silver BMW.

“We are devastated by the loss of Lizzie and ask for privacy at this deeply distressing time,” said Captain Godwin’s mother.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man from Bracknell, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through alcohol. He has been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Surrey Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying any potential witnesses.

“Were you in the area around A322 Lightwater Bypass between 19:45 and 20:45 on Friday, 5 September? Do you have any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?” said a Surrey Police spokesperson.

Contact Surrey Police with information on one of the options below and quote reference PR/45250109216, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Surrey Police contact details:

24/7 live chat service at www.surrey.police.uk

Online form

Call 101

