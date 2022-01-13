‘Always ride with your mobile’ says emergency services after rescuing rider trapped under horse





A rider who was trapped under her horse who had collapsed and died managed to call for help and was rescued by emergency services personnel — who have stressed the importance of carrying a phone while riding.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was riding on a bridleway in Abberton, Essex, on Tuesday morning (11 January). Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived to find the rider trapped underneath the fallen horse.

Firefighters worked with the ambulance service and police to lift the horse and free the rider.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the rider was treated at the scene, then taken by road to Colchester Hospital “for further assessment and care”. H&H has been unable to confirm what caused the horse to collapse.

Colchester Fire station manager Andrew Edwards said the scene was in a very rural location, away from any houses or paths.

“Fortunately, the rider had her phone on her when she became trapped and was able to call for help,” he said. “When out walking or riding alone, we would encourage everyone to have a mobile phone to hand in case of emergencies.”

The service also recommended downloading the what3words app, which divides the world’s surface into 3mx3m square, each with a unique three-word identifying code. These words can then be used to pinpoint the holder’s location accurately, so emergency services or breakdown providers know exactly where to go, and so can be useful for riders who are often in rural locations.

