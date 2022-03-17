A warrior bows out and other things the horse world is talking about





Tiger’s last race

The last race of Cheltenham Festival Wednesday was also the last time out for two-time Grand National-winning hero Tiger Roll. It would have been the fairytale ending to his stellar career, had he and Davy Russell taken the Glenfarclas Chase, but it was not to be, as his stablemate Delta Work edged over the line in front. The pair walked to the winner’s enclosure together to huge cheers, as Tiger Roll burned bright on the racecourse for the last time.

‘He’s a warrior’

Saving our riding schools

A joint effort is being made to safeguard the future of our riding centres. Industry bodies have collaborated on the project, which aims to gather a picture of where the sector is and the challenges facing our schools, as “a viable future for our centres has never been more uncertain,” said British Equestrian head of participation Mandana Mehran Pour.

Find out what action is being taken

Cake!

Who doesn’t love cake? From a sponge version of Horse & Hound magazine to Thelwell- and stable-inspired creations, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best equestrian-themed cakes about. Feast your eyes on this mouthwatering craftsmanship.

That takes the… biscuit?

