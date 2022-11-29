A top rider’s well-timed pregnancy, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. An incredibly well-timed pregnancy

Congratulations to Natasha Baker and her husband Marc Jaconelli on the news they are expecting their first child. “It’s something we always wanted and planned for, but it’s happened quicker than we ever expected,” said Natasha, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

Natasha discovered she was pregnant days after claiming two individual medals at the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark, in August and is aiming to ride at the Paris Paralympics in 2024. “It’s a blessing – and it works out perfectly timing-wise for Paris,” she said.

2. The countdown to London is on…

Excitement ahead of the London International Horse Show continues to build here at Horse & Hound with news of the showjumpers who will be battling for glory at the ExCel (15-19 December). Will Harry Charles be able to defend his London grand prix and World Cup triumphs from 2021 as he takes on top-class competition, including seven of the world’s top-10 showjumpers? He will be facing stiff competition from his 2022 World Championships teammates Scott Brash, Joe Stockdale, Ben Maher and John Whitaker, as well as world number one and reigning world champion Henrik von Eckermann.

3. A male rider’s call for equality

A male grassroots rider, who says he “stuck out like a sore thumb” when he was learning to ride, is calling for the equestrian industry’s branding and marketing to be “a bit more encouraging and inclusive, and a bit less feminine.” Tim Barrett started riding as a teenager and now loans former racehorse Turnwood Boy. He told H&H riding and horses are part of his identity, but that he feels in the minority and that more could be done to encourage men to become involved at the lower levels.

