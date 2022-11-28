Laura Collett’s London 52 lets rip and 5 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, from a compilation of London 52’s first jumps back after his winter break each year to a horse having a jolly time jumping on his own.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Which horse is yours?

Flying solo

Former top National Hunt horse Thistlecrack (the bay) looks to be loving his new career

When you’ve just jumped clear around a five-star

Hacking views with Charlotte Dujardin

But our favourite social media post this week is…



We can’t wait to see what London 52 has in store for us when he has his first jump since his holiday…

