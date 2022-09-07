



Caroline Mackness’ prolific large hack mare Almost Illegal has died aged 22.

The brown mare, who was known as Chuckie at home, was a Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) winner and section champion in 2008 with Caroline, and in 2006 she won Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Katie Jerram Hunnable when owned by the Stennett Family.

By Criminal Law out of Fable III, Chuckie also tallied victories at North of England, Kent County and The Royal during her career.

Katie bought her at Newbury showground for the Stennetts.

“When I first tried her I said ‘This mare is going to trot down the centre line one day’, and she did,” said Katie. “She was a stunning mare and she was a lovely person.”

Caroline and her late mother, Pat Duncan, bought Chuckie from the Stennetts.



“I lost my show cob suddenly mid-season and didn’t have anything to show,” said Caroline. “Katie said Chuckie’s owners were considering selling her, and while I had never been a hack rider, I rode her at Katie’s yard and she was just gorgeous. It was a big deal to take on the previous HOYS winner, but she was the kindest, sweetest mare. Katie told me what to do and Chuckie always delivered.”

Caroline said she was “completely shocked” to win and lift the hack supreme title at the RIHS in her first year with Chuckie:

“I was a complete amateur and I’d never shown hacks before,” she said. “She really took me, and the judge, round the ring. She was such a good hack as she was so mannerly and quiet, but I never expected to win at Hickstead.

“I remember the steward at the time, Mr Williams, telling me: ‘she must not move a muscle’ and Chuckie didn’t. She stood so solid to collect her prize.”

After her ridden career, Chuckie was retired as a broodmare.

“She was a bit unlucky with her foals but we do have two lovely horses, including a horse named Time For Crime who is based with Sam Quiney and her team, and a dun hack who is by a dressage stallion,” said Caroline.



