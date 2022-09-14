A potential welfare disaster, flying horses, and other things the horse world is talking about





Resistance is growing

A new campaign focuses on the importance of correct worming programmes – and the equine welfare “disaster” we could face if we do not act. The British Horse Society (BHS) and British Equine Veterinary Association have joined forces on the Think Before you Worm project. The aim is to educate owners, keepers and yard managers on the vital importance of following an evidence-based, testing-led worming programme developed with their vets. BHS welfare campaigns officer Gabby Madders said: “Without action, we could reach a point in the future where all worms are resistant to the dewormers available, which will be disastrous for equine welfare.”

British event horses fly to Pratoni

The British horses have arrived safely in Italy ahead of the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni (15 to 18 September). The squad of five avoided potential delays crossing the Channel and the +1,000 mile road journey across continental Europe, by taking to the skies instead. They were joined on their flight to Rome by some of the Canadian team horses, and arrived safely in Pratoni in time for tea – to find their stables decorated with Union Flag bunting and deckchairs.

Lottie does it again

Britain’s golden girl Lottie Fry added another world title to her collection by taking a second consecutive win at the Dressage World Breeding Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands, with the Negro x Jazz stallion Kjento. The pair, who took the six-year-old crown last year, achieved a final score of 85.79% to win the seven-year-olds this year.

