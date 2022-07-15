



1. Police horse Rocky’s ongoing recovery

This week H&H reported that Avon & Somerset police horse Rocky and his rider were hurt in a collision with a car in Bristol last Friday. The five-year-old part-bred Irish draught gelding sustained a significant leg injury, but in the latest video update shared by the force Rocky can be seen in “good spirits” as he receives a visit from his rider. The force said he has got over the first hurdle but it is likely to be a long road to recovery.

2. A flying gazebo and an epic save at the Great Yorkshire Show

Adrian Speight has dominated the British circuit with Millfield Baloney once again this summer and it seems not even a flying gazebo – or a fence collapsing with the wind as they jumped it – can stop them. Adrian and “Louie” were last to go in the jump-off of the International Stairway at the Great Yorkshire Show when the wind picked up and took the gazebo with it. As the pair continued down the final line to the last oxer, the filler blew down followed by poles and a wing, leaving only the back rail. While this might have been alarming for some, it caused no issues for the cool pair and they cleared it, much to the crowd’s delight. Adrian said he’ll be checking the weather forecast before he contests the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at the Royal International in two weeks.

3. The Irish team eyes medals at showjumping World Championships

Chef d’equipe Michael Blake has revealed the experienced Irish squad that will be making the journey to Herning, Denmark, next month. The five riders; Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor, Daniel Coyle, Darragh Kenny, and Denis Lynch, are no strangers to championships. Bertram, Cian and Darragh were part of the Irish contingent at Tokyo 2020, Daniel competed at the 2021 European Championships, and Denis – a member of previous World Equestrian Games squads – is on form having won the €450,000 Rolex grand prix of Rome in May. Michael believes the team are in contention to win a medal and said it has been a “very good year” so far.

