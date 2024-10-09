A horse’s rare dislocated shoulder, new rules to tackle abuse, and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A “once in a lifetime” veterinary procedure

Ever heard of a horse with a dislocated shoulder joint? Neither have we. But this is what Andy Fiske-Jackson, associate professor of equine surgery and deputy head of Royal Veterinary College (RVC) Equine, found himself facing in an evening emergency call. Having consulted colleagues internationally and found that no-one had successfully managed to return the joint to its correct position in a big horse when a period of time had passed after the initial injury, Mr Fiske-Jackson decided it was worth a try in case they could save the horse’s life. “There was an audible pop and a jolt as it went back in,” he said. “It was the middle of the night and she practically dragged me back to her stable; from her not being able to walk, I could hardly hold her. It was surreal; amazing, but worrying!”

New rules to tackle abuse outside competition

The US equestrian federation has updated its rules around horse abuse to cover incidents taking place outside of competition. From 1 December, US Equestrian (USEF) rule GR838, which applies to abuse and neglect of a horse on competition grounds, will replace the phrase “cruelty to and abuse of a horse” with “unethical treatment of a horse”. The revised rule will apply “anywhere, regardless of whether the unethical treatment is in connection to or occurring at a USEF-licensed or endorsed competition”. The rule change follows what a USEF spokesperson described as “unacceptable situations that have come to light recently via social media”.

HOYS has started!

The 2024 Horse of the Year Show is underway and our reporters are on site at the NEC, Birmingham to bring you the news. One of the first showing champions crowned in the international arena was 22-year-old amateur Phoebe Price, who beat the best in the business to lift the 2024 HOYS ladies’ side-saddle horse of the year championship. “I’m shocked and so emotional; I’m lost for words,” said Phoebe, who is still eligible for intermediate classes. “It means the world to do it on a horse like Harley.”

