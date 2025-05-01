A fatally injured foal, ‘eavesdropping’ horses and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Foal dies after paragliding incident

Oxford City Council and Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after two incidents of paragliders disturbing animals on Port Meadow. On 10 April a powered paraglider was seen flying “low and erratically, causing distress to a group of horses”, after which a foal died from its injuries. In a separate incident 10 days later, three paragliders were seen “swooping low and noisily over the meadow, causing further distress to the animals on site”. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said officers are appealing for witnesses and information. “No arrests have been made, and we would ask anyone who has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with TVP on 101 or online, quoting reference 43250192552,” he said.

Eavesdropping horses

New research has shown that horses may learn socially by “eavesdropping” on human behaviour. The study involved 17 horses, who were allowed to watch a human participant take pieces of carrot from two buckets; when taking it from one, another human would convey approval as they would to a horse, via body language and tone of voice. When they took it from the other bucket, the other human would convey disapproval, in a similar manner. The researchers concluded that horses may change their feeding strategies having witnessed human-to-human demonstrations, even if the demonstrators are not present.

Embracing versatility

Hackneys are facing a worrying decline, while Fells, Dartmoors, Cleveland Bays, and Eriskays have recorded increases, in the Rare Breeds Survival Trust 2025 watchlist. The RBST said the latest figures “deepens concerns” for the Hackney horse and pony, which “remains in a very challenging situation”. Hackney Horse Society chairman Nicola Salter told H&H the news is “very worrying”. “We are doing our best to try to get people to see the Hackney as more than just a driving animal. For the breed to prosper, it has to be seen as a more versatile animal. We have to keep trying for the sake of the breed,” she said.

