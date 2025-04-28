Foal dies after paragliders fly ‘low and erratically’ over horses’ field





A foal was fatally injured when a powered paraglider flew in a “low and erratic fashion” over its field.

Oxford City Council and Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after two incidents of paragliders disturbing animals on Port Meadow, an area of land to the north of the city.

“On 10 April, a powered paraglider was seen flying low and erratically over the meadow, causing distress to a group of horses,” a spokesperson for the council said. “Tragically, a young foal was injured during this incident. Despite the best efforts of those caring for it, the foal did not recover from its injuries and has since been put to sleep.”

The council said that 10 days later, at about 7.30pm, three paragliders were seen “swooping low and noisily over the meadow, causing further distress to the animals on site”.

“Witnesses reported that the horses were visibly panicked, running erratically around the area in fear,” the spokesperson said.

“Both incidents have been reported to Thames Valley Police’s rural crime team, which is now gathering evidence. The matter is being taken extremely seriously, and legal action will be pursued against those responsible. We are urging anyone with information about these incidents, or who may know the identity of the individuals involved, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.

Oxford City Council deputy chief executive Tom Hook said: “These reckless actions have not only caused significant distress to the animals and local residents but may have also resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of a foal. We are asking those responsible to stop this dangerous behaviour immediately, and for the public’s help in identifying them.

“The safety of the animals, residents, and visitors to Port Meadow is of utmost importance, and we will continue to work closely with the police and community to prevent further incidents.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson confirmed that officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the incidents.

“No arrests have been made, and we would ask anyone who has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with TVP on 101 or online, quoting reference 43250192552.”

