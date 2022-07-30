



Four Dartmoor ponies made up the championship of The Black Country Saddles/BSPS Heritage M&M Pretty Polly mini supreme championship at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

The classes of home-produced lead rein and first ridden ponies were brimming with quality, as showing’s jockeys of the future impressed judges Janet James and Martin Jones.

Taking the championship was Amanda Wilding leading her daughter, Alyssia Jones and their nine-year-old gelding Nappa Pericles.

The Rushfield Bailey son, who was bred by Emma Jones and is known as Percey at home, has been with the Blackpool-based home-producers for four years.

Impressively, this was the family’s first time competiting at the RIHS.

“We bought him from Pat Watson four years ago,” said Amanda. “We’ve had the best season and this win is dream come true. I can’t believe it.”

This year, the trio qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Great Yorkshire Show and they landed their RIHS Pretty Polly ticket at BSPS Area 1B. They were also recently reserve supreme of show at Royal Lancashire.

“We’ve stayed pretty local this season, too,” said Amanda. “This is the first time we’ve ever been to Hickstead. We’ve had great week with our friends.”

Of her pony, eight-year-old Alyssia said: “He’s very cheeky.”

The second placed first ridden, Cayberry Pimpernell, scored reserve in the M&M Pretty Polly mini supreme championship with a delighted Mollie Doherty. The 11-year-old by Oaktree Starstorm has previously been second as a lead rein here at the RIHS.

