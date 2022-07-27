



A home-produced New Forest mare was crowned top of her class, the UKPH amateur ridden final, at the 2022 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Purewell Poppy Lou, a six-year-old bay mare, and Jessica Norris headed a strong field of 29 entries, before judges Erik Mackechnie-Guire (show) and Kathleen Scott (conf).

Poppy is owned by Jessica’s mother-in-law, Lindsay Miller, and the pair were making one of two appearances at the 2022 RIHS, as they’re also through to the Pretty Polly Heritage final later in the week.

Jessica, who was initially pulled fifth after the go-round, couldn’t believe it when she was called into the top spot:

“We came here last year, but didn’t get anywhere as it was only our fourth show together,” said Essex-based Jessica. “I am speechless.”

Jessica began working for Lindsay aged 16, where she met her now husband.

“I’ve ridden Lindsay’s ponies ever since,” added home-producer Jessica, who backed and has produced Poppy through the ranks herself. “Poppy has always been out of this world. She is my dream pony; I even took her cross-country schooling when I was six months pregnant. She can have her moments but she doesn’t have a bad bone in her body. In the future, I hope my daughter will ride her.”

Jessica and Poppy landed their UKPH amateur ridden qualification at NPS Area 14 in April. At Royal Windsor, they finished fourth in the open Connemara and New Forest class, being the only mare placed.

“We were pulled in fifth today and the judge asked for a short, simple show, so I did just that,” said Jessica, who was joined at Hickstead by Lindsay. “I can’t believe that we’re finally getting recognised for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Katherine Marks and her Welsh section D stallion, Thorneyside Guardsman, finished reserve, with Highland Lochlands Lord Byron and Oliver Bradshaw standing third.

