A double bridle ban under discussion, Becky Moody topping Lottie Fry in London, and other things the horse world is talking about

Denmark is considering a ban on double bridles, curb bits and riding behind the vertical – and the proposal has been debated in the European Parliament. The Danish Council on Animal Ethics, which advises the national government, has suggested these changes. “Since the publication of the council’s opinion in March 2023, the council has continued to see worrying examples of sport horses showing signs of discomfort, pain and conflict behaviour,” the report states. A spokesperson for the council acknowledged the challenges of enforcement should such legislation come in, adding: “This is a very technical and complex matter.”

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb shine at London International

British Olympic heroes Becky Moody and Jagerbomb went ahead of teammate Lottie Fry, with Glamourdale, to win the grand prix at London International Horse Show, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound. Becky and Jagerbomb scored a personal best of 76.7%, beating Isabel Freese and Total Hope OLD into second (76%) and Lottie Fry into third (75.22%).

Lottie and Glamourdale scored 10s for their extended canter among other highlights, but a mistake in both the double-marked canter pirouettes affected their final result. Nothing separated Becky and Isabel going into the final centre line, but Jagerbomb’s incredible piaffe/passage transitions clinched the win. We can’t wait for tomorrow’s freestyle.

A horse in a tight squeeze

A yearling Welsh section C called Howard got himself into a predicament this week and had to be freed by a wall being dismantled brick by brick by rescue services. Firefighters and vets came to Nebo King Howard’s rescue after he got himself wedged between a barn and the wall on 16 December. Owner Amelia Short was relieved to share that Howard walked away with only superficial injuries. “I hope he’s learned his lesson!” she added.

Picture credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

