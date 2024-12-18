A double bridle ban under discussion, Becky Moody topping Lottie Fry in London, and other things the horse world is talking about

Double bridle ban under discussion
Denmark is considering a ban on double bridles, curb bits and riding behind the vertical – and the proposal has been debated in the European Parliament. The Danish Council on Animal Ethics, which advises the national government, has suggested these changes. “Since the publication of the council’s opinion in March 2023, the council has continued to see worrying examples of sport horses showing signs of discomfort, pain and conflict behaviour,” the report states. A spokesperson for the council acknowledged the challenges of enforcement should such legislation come in, adding: “This is a very technical and complex matter.”
Read more on this proposal and debate
Becky Moody and Jagerbomb shine at London International
British Olympic heroes Becky Moody and Jagerbomb went ahead of teammate Lottie Fry, with Glamourdale, to win the grand prix at London International Horse Show, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound. Becky and Jagerbomb scored a personal best of 76.7%, beating Isabel Freese and Total Hope OLD into second (76%) and Lottie Fry into third (75.22%).
Lottie and Glamourdale scored 10s for their extended canter among other highlights, but a mistake in both the double-marked canter pirouettes affected their final result. Nothing separated Becky and Isabel going into the final centre line, but Jagerbomb’s incredible piaffe/passage transitions clinched the win. We can’t wait for tomorrow’s freestyle.
A horse in a tight squeeze
A yearling Welsh section C called Howard got himself into a predicament this week and had to be freed by a wall being dismantled brick by brick by rescue services. Firefighters and vets came to Nebo King Howard’s rescue after he got himself wedged between a barn and the wall on 16 December. Owner Amelia Short was relieved to share that Howard walked away with only superficial injuries. “I hope he’s learned his lesson!” she added.
Read the story of Howard’s rescue
Picture credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
*Exclusive* The double bridle debate – the facts, the opinions… and the politics
Double bridles create less pressure than snaffles in elite dressage horses, research finds
A ‘lucky escape’ for horses trapped in trailer stuck under fallen tree
‘This isn’t right’: horse’s leg disappears seven feet down in badgers’ ‘underground city’ beneath field
BBC to broadcast London International highlights: find out how to watch live
Who are the horses and riders making their dressage debut at the 2024 London International Horse Show?
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round