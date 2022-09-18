A change of Charlottes makes no difference to Alive And Kicking at nationals





Charlotte Dujardin’s talented mare Alive And Kicking continued to display her talent at the 2022 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, when she secured a victory in the National Dressage Championships U21s classes with a young rider at the helm.

On Thursday, the All A Once/Furst Piccolo mare finished second in the Fairfax Saddles prix st georges Gold with Charlotte D in the saddle but on Sunday it was Charlotte McDowall who rode the eight-year-old mare to the win in the British Dressage U21 young rider team test.

Charlotte M is no stranger to riding the mare having competed her alongside Charlotte D for the last two year.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world,” said Charlotte M.

Charlotte D added: “Charlotte did a great job in there; it’s been a huge learning curve for her. I’ve nearly lost my hair trying to teach her pirouettes, zig zags and changes; it’s taken me all year to do it, but she did me proud.”

It was no surprise to see Annabella Pidgley win the junior team test with Espe here at Somerford Park, the combination fresh from team bronze, individual bronze and freestyle silver at the recent Junior European Championships at Hartpury. It was one of her team mates, Myles Graham, aboard Nibeley Union Hit who chased her home with Isobel Lickley in third with Mount St John Furstin Fugger.

Crystal Robinson Young made her BD debut at Cobham Manor’s My Quest U21 in August of 2018 with the 124cm Welsh Pony Thistledown Land Of The Free. Scroll forwards four years and she won the Children On Horses team test scoring 77.5% with the expressive Evita Ronia.

Pony European Championships team member Sofia Games rode Next Black Magic to win the pony team test with 69.8%.

