



On day two of the 2022 LeMieux National Dressage Championships, Team Hughes’ groom Angharad Harries and Jack Brown impressed the judges to win the BETTALIFE National Dressage Championships novice gold title with a total of 73.74%.

The upstanding eight-year-old gelding, who stands at 19hh, was not originally destined for a career between the white boards; he was purchased as a vaulting horse for Olympian Gareth Hughes’ daughter, Ruby, who vaulted for Britain before turning her focus to dressage.

“When Ruby stopped vaulting he needed another job,” said a delighted Angharad, who has worked for Team Hughes for seven years. “This is only his fourth show of the year; he did two shows to qualify for regionals before heading to the regional finals, and now he’s won the National Dressage Championships novice gold title here at Somerford.”

Angharad has been riding Jack Brown for two years.

“As he’s so big we’ve taken things very, very slowly,” she continued. “We’re really excited about what he could possibly do in the future.

“He’s a really adaptable horse and he tries hard for me. His canter work was brilliant today and he picked up some nines for his counter canter. His transitions were easy to ride, too, and he really focused in the arena.”

Angharad will now aim Jack Brown for the elementary at regionals over winter.

In second was Danni Morgan steering Oh My VH who scored 73.22%, while third position went to Tom Goode and Frankie PS on 72.96%.

You might also be interested in:

Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3 Gemma Owen on her riding goals and why she won’t miss this week’s National Dressage Championships National Dressage Championships day one round-up: Annabella Pidgley and Gio score highest mark of their partnership

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.