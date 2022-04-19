A British breed under threat, and other things the horse world is talking about





A British breed under threat

The recent publication of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust’s latest watch list has flagged that just 31 registered Hackney horse and pony foals were born last year. “The Hackney breed, which already had very low numbers, has seen further decline over the past year with just 31 females producing registered progeny from only 12 breeders. This compares with more than 300 breeding females registered in 2011,” said an RBST spokesman, adding that the organisation is urging more people to support the breed’s modern uses.

Donkeys raising the alarm

A guardian of two rescued donkeys has crediting them for raising the alarm after she slipped and broke her leg last year. Carolyn Ballard was stranded on the floor in “considerable pain”, while her calls for help could not be heard. After seeing her on the floor, the pair “started braying long and loud”, which was not usual, attracting the attention of Carolyn’s husband Barry, who came to her aid.

The impact of rising costs on competing

No-one has escaped the rising cost of living that surrounds us in our equestrian lives, as well as day-to-day life. As Katie Jerram-Hunnable mentioned in her recent column, “we cannot ignore the impact rising fuel, feed, bedding and general living costs will have on our sport moving forward. Fuel and energy costs are phenomenally high and people will be putting more thought into where they show this year, and this will have a knock-on effect on entry and ticket sale numbers. It’s going to be a difficult time and I predict riders will be staying local or attending far fewer shows”.

