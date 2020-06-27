‘Tall, dark and handsome’ gelding retires from the King’s Troop

The Horse Trust has welcomed a “tall, dark and handsome” addition who has retired from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery aged 24.

William, a 16.3hh gelding, has arrived with the charity following an “impressive” career as an officer’s charger.

A spokesman for the Horse Trust said William, who is all black with no white markings, was usually part of the Left Section commander’s horses – who are often used for state funerals.

“William has participated in numerous parades, including Trooping the Colour, and often attracted a lot of attention due to his size and dashingly good looks,” she said, adding that the gelding also attended former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s funeral in September 2013.

“He was used a lot in training and was said to be a firm favourite for officers’ lessons as he always made them look good with his big flashy movement.”

William retired sound to the Horse Trust and has joined former friends and colleagues, including the charity’s veterinary director and former captain in the King’s Troop Nicola Housby-Skeggs, and King’s Troop geldings Falstaff and Captain Greatgun.

“It was often you would see William on duty with our very well-known Falstaff. Even though Falstaff has been retired with us since 2015, we are sure these two will remember each other,” said the spokesman.

Nicola, who rode William and Falstaff during her time in the King’s Troop, said William was an “absolute pleasure” to ride in parades.

“He was also an excellent showjumper and we all used to fight over him for competitions – it helped that he was incredibly handsome too,” she said.

Article continued below…

“It is so lovely to see him retired with his partners in crime Falstaff and Captain Greatgun with us. Here’s to many years of well-earned retirement for him at the Horse Trust.”

The spokesman added it is “always an honour” to have a military horse join the charity’s family.

“We hope William will be very happy here,” she said.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound magazine weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.